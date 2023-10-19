'Ben Affleck is so lucky': Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in images flaunting new lingerie line, fans gush, 'Wow my jaw just dropped'

Some celebrities never seem to age a day in their lives and Jennifer Lopez is one of them. The 54-year-old, who celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband Ben Affleck in August this year, looks as stunning as ever. Announcing the new lingerie line, the singer radiated beauty as she flaunted the collection inspired by her upcoming album.

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in images flaunting new lingerie line

Lopez took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME... NOW collection [sparkles emoji] From Verona to Hollywood and made with love [two hearts emoji]." The photos featured her posing sultry poses wearing the elegant lingerie set with slight crystal embellishments to jazz it up. It is described as a collection that empowers one to feel free, empowered, and beautiful.

The line claims to delve into her self-reflection as well as personal development journey. The actress chose to include a hummingbird charm since it represents luck, resilience, and vibrant energy and holds significance to her. She also included a jade green shade, a color that her husband Ben Affleck incorporated when he proposed with a green diamond ring. Lopez considers it a lucky color because amazing things have happened to her when she chose to wear green.

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's images flaunting new lingerie line

Meanwhile, fans were quick to drop their reactions in the comment section as they gushed about how stunning she looked. One user wrote, "Wow my jaw just dropped [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji]." Another said, "Beauty inside and out. You're a precious gem!!! [x2 red heart emojis]." A third felt, "BEN AFFLECK IS SO LUCKY," referring to Lopez's husband. A fourth replied, "The most beautiful thing you'll see today [red heart] [heart eyes emoji]."

While one user noted, "Ageless beauty [x3 fire emojis]," another said, "Gobsmackingly gorgeous [fire emoji]." A third responded, "Simply perfection. No other girl has it all like you. The body, the face, the grit, I could go on..." For the unversed, Lopez announced her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now in November 2022. A follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, the upcoming record will be her first studio album in nine long years.

This Is Me... Now is slated for release next year. On the personal front, she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck after years and the two got married last year. They originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged to get married but called it off later.

