Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner to Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper, 6 ex celeb couples who are acing co-parenting

These ex celebrity couples truly show how co-parenting is all about coming together for their children.

It's common for anyone to fall out of love and the same goes for celebrities. There are several celebrity couples who have parted ways owing to various reasons and among them, some who share kids are particularly known to have embraced co-parenting certainly well. Despite always being in the public eye, some ex celebrity couples such as Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck among others have managed to maintain their relationship well and are totally acing co-parenting.

While many find the term 'co-parenting' rather strange, it's couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick or Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who show how kids come first for them and are always supportive and doting parents even though they may not be partners to each other anymore. We have on several occasions seen these former couples come together as a unit when it comes to celebrating their children's birthdays or other milestones and hence we think they are amazing co-parents. Let's take a look at some ex-celeb couples who are great co-parents now.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

In 2015, after 10 years of marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner called it quits. Despite their differences, Ben and Jennifer are known to be excellent co-parents and have also spoken about raising their kids as a unit. The couple share three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Speaking about raising kids with ex Jennifer Garner, Ben told CBS, "We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day to day lives."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have managed to show everyone what co-parenting should look like. The duo has shown how compatible they are as parents even on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple is known to have even come up with their own parenting schedule without having any attorney involved. The duo share three kids, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have always maintained that they are a "family" even after splitting up post 10 years of marriage. The duo is parents to two kids, Apple and Moses and has always remained friendly exes who are happy to raise their kids as good friends even after divorce. Paltrow in an interview with Today spoke about co-parenting with Martin and said, "Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children and for each other. "

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper recently showed how good they are at co-parenting when it comes to their daughter Lea de Seine as they turned up together to drop her at school. The former couple seems to have come together for their daughter's milestone moment. The duo shared friendly vibes and it was enough to show how the ex-couple are on the same page when it comes to their daughter Lea.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Truly defining what co-parenting is all about, Miranda Kerr in an interview told ABC, "I think it's really important to have two happy parents." Kerr has been raising her son Flynn along with ex Orlando Bloom in an amazing manner and the duo is often coming together as a family for Flynn when it comes to important occasions.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Another celebrity ex-couple who remain friendly and are raising their child together in the best manner is Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The duo shares a son, Jack and is often seen spending quality time with him. Faris even told E! about the key to co-parenting is saying, "I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of."

ALSO READ: Irina Shayk spotted taking a stroll with her and Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea in NYC; See Pics

Share your comment ×