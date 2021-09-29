Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez are supportive of each other's careers and 'making it work' ​amid busy schedules

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got together in New York City and enjoyed a PDA-filled stroll in Manhattan. The couple who have been inseparable over the past few months may now have to spend some time apart this Fall considering both will be busy with their upcoming projects, which is likely to put the duo in different cities. Although it seems Ben and JLo are prepared to make time for each other amid their hectic schedules revealed a People source.

While it has been a delight to watch Affleck and Lopez make some dazzling public appearances this month, Bennifer fans may get a little disappointed to know that the duo may not be able to spend time together as frequently as now with their hectic schedules. According to People, a source informed how Ben and JLo are planning to deal with the distance and said, "They will see each other when they can" and are making it work.

With Ben turning up in New York City to be by Lopez's side after her Global Citizen concert, it looks like Lopez too will try and make time to fly to the next location that Ben may be busy shooting at. Talking about Ben's visit and how the couple will continue to get together when they can, a source revealed, "Ben wanted to be by her side. They are always supportive of each other's careers, and Jennifer was very excited to have Ben in New York City", via People.

On the professional front, Lopez is all set to appear in a romantic comedy titled Marry Me which is slated for a February 11 release. As for Affleck, the actor's upcoming film, The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Jodie Comer will hit the screens on October 15 and the actor will remain busy with the promotion for the same.

