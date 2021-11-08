Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez finding it ‘difficult to be apart’ even for few days amid intense schedules

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been going the distance while JLo is busy filing in Vancouver and they’re making it work seamlessly! The couple was recently pictured bidding goodbye at the airport after spending a weekend together in LA where Ben lives. After their PDA-filled pictures hit the headlines, a source spoke to People magazine and shared some insight about the couple.

They said, "Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It's difficult for them to be apart. They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It's like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more. Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy."

If you didn't know, the rekindled romance started out in 2002 when they got engaged but postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle. The duo then officially split by January 2004. Now, the duo got back together in April 2021 after JLo split with her fiance Alex Rodriguez after 4 years of being together.

While the duo tries to make time for each other amid their crazy schedules, a source previously told People that they’re looking forward to seeing each other more and that they "plan on spending the holidays together. They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas," the source added.

