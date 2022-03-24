Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez getting engaged? Source says 'it's been an ongoing conversation'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting ready to hear the wedding bells. In a recent chat with ET, a source opened up about the couple and their fairytale romance amid rumours about the pair's ongoing engagement plans. Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 and ever since fans have been waiting on their toes for the couple to announce their wedding dates.

According to the source, the A-list couple is eagerly waiting to start their forever together and spend the rest of their lives with each other. The insider mentioned that the two considered one another their destined partners. They then made the drumroll revelation and confirmed that an engagement was indeed on the table and the couple were actively discussing the possibilities of marriage. The source also added that Ben and Jennifer were extremely supportive and believed in having healthy communication.

Especially given their history, the couple made sure to reconsider the mistakes they made previously in their relationship and worked actively towards rectifying those for the sake of their future as well as their families. The Deep Water actor and the Marry Me actress were previously engaged back in 2002 but unfortunately called it quits and broke it off subsequently in 2004.

Meanwhile, the source also noted that Affleck and his first wife Jennifer Garner who is the mother of his three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, has been supportive of Affleck's reconnected romance with Lopez. They remarked, "Jen Garner and Ben get along well. She is understanding and supportive of Jen and Ben's relationship." The insider concluded that all was well with Bennifer and everyone close to them was looking forward to their bright future.

