Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez holidaying together ‘like a couple’ in Montana amid rumours of a reconciliation?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were reportedly together in Montana, enjoying a little break. Scroll down to see if the couple is getting back together.

After rumour mills were buzzing with reports of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s unusual hangouts, 90s babies rejoiced at the news of a possible reunion between the two. Now, another breaking story suggests that things are getting serious with the two. If you didn’t know, the pair were spotted hanging out last month and many wondered if they were getting back together.

Amid rumours that the former couple, who were engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, could be more than just friends again, TMZ recently reported that Jennifer and Ben were photographed at the Big Sky resort in Montana over the weekend and were seen driving around together. In photos obtained by the tabloid, Ben can be seen driving and JLO giving him company in the passenger seat.

In addition, “A source in Montana who spotted them” told TMZ they seemed “very much like a couple.” “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source told People. They took a private jet back to Los Angeles on May 8, the source added.

For the unversed, both Jen and Ben recently became single. While Ben has been single for months after breaking it off with girlfriend Ana De Armas, the Jenny From The Block singer broke it off her fiance Alex Rodriguez last month after reports came out of him cheating on the singer and entertainer.

