Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez rekindled romance NOT a casual relationship? Duo talking about a future together

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship develops, an insider just spoke to People magazine and revealed that the duo is very serious about each other and are even planning a future together already.

According to new reports, Bennifer is on the track to a reconciliation! The exes, who were were engaged in the early 2000s and they broke up at the beginning of 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance and things are getting pretty serious between the two.

Amidst a sea of spottings of the two, new photos have emerged of the duo spending Memorial Day together. After the paparazzi photos, a source came forward and spoke to People magazine and revealed what the two are thinking of the future! The source told the tabloid that Jennifer recently visited LA for business reasons, but also to see Ben. “They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” the source said. “They are very happy together.” The source added that the couple is “slowly starting to talk about the future. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”

During JLo’s recent visit to LA, the duo was spotted getting cosy during a date night at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. Sharing inside details about Jennifer and Ben's romantic date was an eyewitness, who revealed to E! News that "Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him," the eyewitness disclosed about the couple's PDA game being strong.

