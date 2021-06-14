Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez REUNITE in Los Angeles; JLo's mother is 'thrilled' Bennifer are back together now

After Ben Affleck bonded with Jennifer Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez in Las Vegas recently, Bennifer had a reunion in Los Angeles post some brief time apart from one another.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, was recently snapped exiting a private jet in Los Angeles, where her rumoured boyfriend Ben Affleck resides and where she's reportedly planning as her next home base for her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13. In case you were living under a rock, after their previous 'engaged' relationship from 2002 to 2004, Bennifer reconciled in 2021 and are stronger than ever before.

According to a recent report by People, Ben and Jennifer reunited in LA on Friday, i.e. June 11, after some brief time apart from one another. Interestingly, Affleck was in Las Vegas some time back and spent quality time with Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. While directing an undisclosed project inside a casino, the 48-year-old actor was accompanied by Guadalupe, who according to People's source filmed a fun cameo. The duo was captured sharing a laugh and you could clearly witness their bond.

A source revealed to People, "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the insider disclosed before continuing, "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

It looks like Bennifer 2.0 has already got the coveted 'mom' stamp of approval!

