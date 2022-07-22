Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's wedding minister shares details on their Vegas nuptials: I can tell it was real

Bennifer is forever, according to their Las Vegas wedding minister Ryan Wolfe. In a recent chat with People, the pastor talked about his thoughts on the couple, being the select few who were present to witness Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple decided to hold their nuptials in an intimate ceremony over the weekend with their respective children beside them.

The pastor shared, via ET, "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples -- I can really tell it was real." Wolfe was the officiant at the surprise wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel. He continued praising the couple and their unbreakable bond, "After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 per cent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

All are aware of Bennifer and their two-decade-old romance that they rekindled just last year. Given their long journey, the wedding became a joyous occasion for all. "One of his kids was there and one of her kids, and they were the witnesses," the minister disclosed. Wolfe continued, "Now they have to be 18 to be the legal witness, but I allowed their kids to sign their souvenir document. So they signed that and I gave that to them. And then of course our coordinator, Kenosha [Portis], had to be their official witness on the official license." Previously, Portis also came out and talked about Ben and Jennifer's passionate love.

ALSO READ Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Vegas wedding witness comments on their 'emotional' vows