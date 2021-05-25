Ben Affleck ‘making a huge effort’ to woo Jennifer Lopez; Smitten JLo ‘loving this version of him’

After their recent gym date, an insider is opening up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s budding romance and what’s actually happening between the duo. Scroll down for more on this.

Amidst rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reconciliation, rumour mills have been buzzing with new details about the duo and what it could mean for both of them. The former couple was engaged in the early 2000s and they broke up at the beginning of 2004. It has been over 17 years since the two mega-stars were together, and now after Ben’s breakup with Ana De Armas and JLO’s split with A-Rod, they’re both single, and seemingly back together.

Last we heard of the two, Ben travelled from Los Angeles to Miami to spend some quality time with Jennifer amid Bennifer's reconciliation rumours going rife. They were spotted together in Miami outside a gym and JLO had a big grin on her face.

Now, a new source recently spoke to E! News and revealed what’s happening between them. “Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort,” the insider told the tabloid. “J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him.” The source added, “It’s comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

After their gym sighting, a few fellow gym-goers spoke about the couple to In Touch and revealed what they were like, Lopez and Affleck were "clearly picking up" where they "left off their relationship" back in 2004 when they broke off their engagement after dating for almost two years. "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets," the eyewitness added.

