Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s production company slams Donald Trump for using Air’s monologue without consent

Donald Trump has been in a heap of legal troubles since the last few months. Earlier he was found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll and recently he was also indicted in a classified document case. The former U.S. president also publicly called Kaitlan Collins a ‘nasty person’ after she pressed him for the classified documents investigation.

Now, Donald Trump has shared a fundraising video for his political campaign in which he has used climatic monologue from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s produced movie Air. Here is everything to know about the same.

Donald Trump uses monologue from Air movie

On Saturday, the former U.S. president Donald Trump shared a fundraising video on his Truth Social platform. This ad video features images and footage of Trump through his life while Matt Damon’s monologue from Air plays in the background.

In a statement Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production banner Artists Equity have confirmed that they did not consent to the use of monologue from Air in Donald Trump’s new campaign ad. The climatic monologue in the Air sees executives convincing young Michael Jordan to sign the sponsorship with the show company.

A spokesperson of Artists Equity said, “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from ‘Air’ being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use. Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from ‘Air’ by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

About Air

Based on the true story, Air shows how sportswear brand Nike had paired with then amateur and future star Michael Jordan for launching the iconic Air Jordan shoes. This movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon released on April 5, 2023.

