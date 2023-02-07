Ben Affleck may not care about the Grammys, but his stoic demeanour on social media earned him points with fans.

Twitter is talking about Ben Affleck's anguished mood at the 2023 Grammys, and fans can't keep calm about this. Though we got a lot of takeaway points from the most prestigious awards night, what the fans couldn't ignore or get over is his anguished mood, which even the cameraman couldn't ignore, and for the same reason, he didn't turn the handle. That's why Twitter is being served Ben Affleck's memes more and less of the A-list artists who took home the awards.

The beautiful couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, tied the knot last year, but not only in one ceremony but in two different ceremonies, and they are living together with their blended families in Los Angeles. If that's what's going through your mind, Ben Afflect's expression does not indicate a bad marriage. Ben wasn't in the mood for a big occasional night, and he wasn't good at hiding his experience. Soon after his video and photos were released, the internet began to break and float with memes, crossing off one of the most important check-lists of all: making the Grammy trend in an unusual way, for which we should all be grateful to Lopez for tagging him along with her for the event night.