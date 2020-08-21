  1. Home
Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton to reprise Batman for a parallel universe The Flash movie; DC fans REACT

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are all set to reprise their roles as Batman in an upcoming The Flash movie. DC fans react to the news.
Just when we came to terms with the fact that Ben Affleck is done with Batman, he surprised us by joining The Flash movie. The Justice League actor is preparing to return as Batman in Ezra Miller lead film. But he isn't going to be the only Cape Crusader in it. As per recent developments, the Andy Muschietti directorial will star two Batmans. The second Batman will be played by former Batman actor Michael Keaton. Two Batmans in one movie revolving around The Flash means only one thing: The Flashpoint is happening! 

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Muschietti confirmed that Affleck and Keaton will be reprising their roles as Batmans in the upcoming The Flashpoint adaptation movie. The movie will star Ezra Miller in the lead with the superhero breaking the bonds of physics to end up in various parallel dimensions, paving the way for two Batmans to exist in the same movie. The director confirmed that Affleck received the script last week and agreed to join the project this week. 

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in," the filmmaker said. 

He also said that Keaton’s Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film will feature in a “substantial” part. Following the news, DC fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. 

Are you excited to see Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

