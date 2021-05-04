Ben Affleck ‘not a creep’ says Tik Tok user who unmatched him on dating app; Calls comments against him unfair

The Tik Tok user who recently matched and quickly unmatched with Ben Affleck, came to his defence after social media users called him a “creep.”

Tik Tok and all of social media has been talking about Ben Affleck’s presence on a dating app! If you missed it, TikTok user Nivine Jay recently posted a video that went viral in no time, the video featured her sharing that she matched with Ben Affleck on a dating app called Raya, but unmatched with him because she thought it was a fake account. He then DM’d her on Instagram with a video saying it was actually him.

While social media users were excited to see that the Hollywood star is diving deep into dating, some also misread the situation and criticised the actor. After the whole fiasco, his match Nivine cleared the air and expressed that she never intended for Ben to come off poorly at all when posting the video, she said in a statement to E! News. “I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” Nivine told the tabloid. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

If you missed it, Ben is on a mission to find a new partner. Over the past month, the Batman alum was also spotted with his former flame Jennifer Lopez, who coincidentally also broke up with her partner Alex Rodriguez recently. You probably remember that Ben and Jennifer, who were dubbed “Bennifer” by the press, were engaged in the early 2000s. They split at the beginning of 2004 after the media attention became too overwhelming.

