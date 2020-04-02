Ben Affleck open to having babies with girlfriend Ana De Armas?

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas cannot get enough of each other. The couple has been going stronger than ever. It is reported that Ben would "love" to have kids with the Deep Water star.

There is no denying that Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are madly in love. Photos of the Deep Water stars reassure that they are going stronger than ever. Given their recent spottings, it is safe to say that Ben and Ana are even quarantining together. While the couple floods our timeline with photos, sources have revealed that the actor is thinking about the future with the No Time To Die star. As per a recent report, Ben is open to the idea of having kids with the Knives Out actress.

Sources informed Us Weekly that Ben loves children and he would "love" to have children with Ana someday. "Ben loves children and loves being a dad. He would love to have kids with her one day," the insider told the international publication. Ben is already a father to three children. He shares 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

While the two stars are on good terms, the international entertainment portal recently reported that Jennifer is still not comfortable in introducing Ana to the former couple's children. "Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana],” the tipster shared.

Ana is reportedly supportive of her boyfriend's sobriety. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through. Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas can't keep their hands off of each other during stroll; Jennifer Garner rides solo

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More