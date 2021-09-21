Ben Affleck PRAISES Jennifer Lopez in rare statement; Says he's in 'awe' of the effect she has on the world

Ben Affleck couldn't stop gushing about Jennifer Lopez in a new interview. In their first joint interaction since rekindling romance, the duo spoke to AdWeek where Ben couldn't stop praising JLo for her career. Ben praised Lopez for being an inspiration to many and stated that he's in "awe" of her and the impact she has made on the world.

Ben Affleck had the sweetest things to say about his girlfriend as he spoke to AdWeek about Lopez's work and how she has motivated several women of colour, who look up to her. Praising her for serving as an inspiration to those around her, Affleck revealed how representation makes a difference and said, " I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them", via AdWeek.

Adding on about how he feels about her, Affleck mentioned that he's in "awe" of the effect she has on the world. Further adding on about how impactful her career is compared to his, Affleck stated that as an artist, he may move people with his films but JLo's contribution has been on a much different level as she has inspired people to feel they have a seat at the table in the country.

Calling her work something that's historic, Affleck also mentioned, "I can only stand by and admire with respect."

This is the first time Affleck spoke about Jennifer since the duo rekindled their romance in April this year. Earlier, Ben had also made a statement about the singer's brilliant work ethic for a profile on her covered by InStyle.

