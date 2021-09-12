Ben Affleck pushes off an intrusive fan trying to click a selfie with Jennifer Lopez at Venice airport

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made the headlines for their red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival after rekindling romance. While leaving Venice following their loved-up red carpet appearance, the couple reportedly faced an unsavoury experience as an overzealous fan tried to click a selfie with JLo at the airport and was pushed back by Affleck who turned his protective mode on for his girlfriend.

As per photos shared by Page Six, Affleck was seen pushing a maskless fan who tried to get a little too close to the duo to click a photo. The pictures show Affleck physically blocking the man while Lopez can be seen moving back as Ben tries to handle the fan.

The photos also show Affleck's security team stepping in later to put distance between the actor and the man and handling the situation at the airport. After the fan is stopped by the security team, Affleck and JLo can be seen walking ahead hand-in-hand again as they left Venice after spending a glamorous evening at The Last Duel premiere.

While it was being speculated that Ben Affleck and JLo would make their rekindled relationship red carpet official at this year's Met Gala, the couple took everyone by surprise as they put up a loved-up display at the Venice Film Festival nearly 18 years after they postponed their wedding in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April this year and made it Instagram official on the singer's 52nd birthday by sharing a cosy photo.

