Ben Affleck recalls transforming into a ‘topless calendar male’ for Armageddon; Remembers being told ‘be sexy’

Ben Affleck recently spoke to his longtime friend Matt Damon as the latter interviewed Ben for Entertainment Weekly, during their chat, the duo discussed Ben’s incredible portfolio of work. As they chatted, Ben opened up about his 1998 science fiction flick Armageddon.

Ben noted: "I was a little naive about the opinions people would form about me. Or Michael [Bay] and Jerry [Bruckheimer]'s focus on aesthetics, like, ‘You guys gotta go to the tanning bed!' They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that? ‘Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, kind of greased up."

If you haven't seen the film yet, Ben essay the role of an oil driller part of a team recruited by NASA to help them stop an asteroid from hurling towards Earth. Ben continued telling Damon: "Michael had a vision of a glistening male torso in the oil, and he was like, ‘That's going to go in the trailer and sell tickets!' And you know, what can you say? We could have made, I think, 400 Chasing Amys for what we made Armageddon for."

However, Ben also shared that there is a silver lining to the film as it helped score some brownie points with his kids! He said: "It's funny because that's the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they'll kind of all admit to liking. Even though they relentlessly mock it and me. ‘What are you, driving a tank on the moon?' But they had fun, you know what I mean? They won't even watch The Town. So, there you have it."

