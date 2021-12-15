Ben Affleck REFLECTS on his marriage with ex Jennifer Garner, admits feeling 'trapped'

Ben Affleck has said that he felt 'trapped’' in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and feels that if he had stayed in the relationship, he would not have gotten sober. The Good Will Hunting actor made the remark during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, when he also acknowledged having doubts about rekindling his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez owing to the famous couple's great public attention.

Talking about his marriage to Garner, the 49-year-old told Howard, as per Page Six, "We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking." However, in 2018, Ben went to treatment for alcoholism. He divorced his ex-wife in June 2015, one day after their 10-year anniversary. "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," he went on. "I was like, "I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?" And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Ben has now rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 52, with whom he was previously engaged before they called it quits in January 2004. Ben and Jen, who have been called 'Bennifer,' obviously generate quite a stir when they are together, but the actor said he thought twice about the relationship owing to the impact it may have on his children. Asked if he had doubts about going there again with J-Lo, Ben told Howard: "It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

Meanwhile, Ben rekindled his romance with JLo in April, after she divorced her fiance Alex Rodriguez. Prior to that he had been associated with No Time to Die actor Ana de Armas.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and other celebs who became Trending Newsmakers of the Year