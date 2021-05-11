Ben Affleck reportedly started flooding Jennifer Lopez with emails on the set of Shotgun Wedding

Amid dating rumours, reports suggest that Ben Affleck has been emailing Jennifer Lopez since February. Check out the details.

Days after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez publicly announced their split; the singer was spotted hanging out with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Page Six had reported that Affleck was spotted exiting a white Escalade SUV that belonged to Lopez on April 29. As a result, rumors about the pair rekindling their romance are circulating like wildfire on social media. The popular duo got engaged back in 2002 and called off their wedding in 2003 and a year later announced their split.

Now, a report by TMZ suggests that the actor has been emailing the singer since February. The outlet reported that the two were in “very regular contact by email” earlier this year. While Lopez was filming for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, Affleck began “flooding her with emails.” The duo has been great friends even after their breakup, which has made it difficult to believe their dating rumours. Although an insider also told the news outlet, Affleck’s emails to Lopez conveyed “loving and longing for Jen,” and allegedly weren’t just friendly in nature.

Another source added that the actor absolutely adored the pictures of the singer which were shared from the movie’s set and he couldn’t resist but comment on her beauty. He also added that he wished he was there with her. In one email Lopez allegedly mentioned Affleck could “own her heart” with his words while complimenting him for his incredible writing. The two were photographed together last month, and according to reports, they did not meet while Lopez was in the Caribbean.

