Ben Affleck reunites with ex Jennifer Garner after admitting he regrets his divorce; See Photos

Days after he admitted that he regrets his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the former lovers were spotted hanging out together. Read on to know more.

While their relationship might have struggled in the past, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share a cordial relationship and are always there for each other and their children. Now that the actor is back to his healthy self, after struggling with alcoholism, it seems like he is working on mending his relationship with his ex. The two were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. The actor wore a long-sleeve black shirt paired with grey pants and matching tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Jennifer was dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, paired with grey boots.

Ben and Jennifer called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of married and settled their divorce in 2018. They share the children together: Violet (14), Seraphina (11), and Samuel (8). The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Way Back. The movie features the actor as an alcohol addict who struggles to get his life back on track while working through a divorce. During his press tour, the actor has candidly discussed his own struggles with alcohol addiction and how it ended up affecting his personal life and relationships.

Check out the pictures here:

During one of the interviews, earlier his month, he opened up about how his issues with alcoholism took a toll on his relationship with Jennifer and ended up breaking their marriage. He revealed that ending things with Jennifer was one of his biggest regrets in life. The news of Ben and Jennifer’s reunion come a day after the actor revealed in an interview with Associated Press that his relationship with his ex-wife has improved after his rehab.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck REVEALS his relationship with ex wife Jennifer Garner has improved post rehab

Read More