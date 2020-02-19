Ben Affleck reveals he lied about his back tattoo being fake for THIS reason; Find Out

In his latest interview, Ben Affleck explained why he constantly lied about his massive back tattoo being fake. Read on to know what he said.

The world could not stop talking about Ben Affleck’s massive phoenix tattoo back in 2015, thanks to all the pictures clicked by paparazzi. However, when Ben announced that it was fake and he just got it for a film, people breathed a sigh of relief but always kept one eye on the ink just in case. Since the movie never came out and the tattoo never went away, the actor had to finally admit that it was permanent. When he decided to candidly discuss his life during a recent interview with The New York Times, Ben knew it was time to address the ink once and for all.

Explaining why he lied about the tattoo, the actor said he wasn’t comfortable with the fact that someone got the picture by spying on him. While he stated that the whole situation felt invasive, the actor admitted that lying about it wasn’t the best idea. He said he got a kick out of messing with people when they asked him if it was real or fake. He also revealed that he has quite a few tattoos on his body but tries to get them in places where he does not have to worry about covering them up.

While back in the day people thought the tattoo was a bad idea, if it was permanent, it seems like Ben never regretted it even for once. He said he loves his tattoo and he is happy with it. During the interview, he also spoke about his divorce from now ex-wife Jennifer Garner and said it was the biggest regret of his life. He also mentioned that his crumbling married life prompted his relapse into alcohol abuse and this relapse created more marital problems. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck says he regrets divorcing Jennifer Garner



