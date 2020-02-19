Ben Affleck REVEALS he would have drank himself to death if he was part of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman

While Matt Reeves' The Batman now stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, initially, Ben Affleck was supposed to write, direct and star in the DC film. However, Ben has a very personal reason as to why he hung up his boots. Read below to know what the actor had to share on the same.

Robert Pattinson is taking the legacy of beloved DC superhero Batman forward with Matt Reeves' ambitious directorial The Batman. While Robert is rigorously training to match up to the brawn of the Caped Crusader, The Batman is jam-packed with star power. This includes Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and John Turturro in pivotal roles. Furthermore, The Batman will focus heavily on the detective side to Bruce Wayne's alter-ego, as seen in the DC comics.

However, before there were Robert and Matt, there was Ben Affleck, who was all set to write, direct and star in The Batman. We have seen Ben star as the Dark Knight in three DCEU (DC Extended Universe) films - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017). However, Affleck got a polarised reaction for his portrayal of Batman, especially as he had to follow the footsteps of Christian Bale, who got critical acclaim for his portrayal. Given how Justice League was an underwhelming mess, the 47-year-old actor was demotivated to continue as Batman.

"I showed somebody The Batman script They said, 'I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again,'" Ben shared candidly with The New York Times.

The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2021.

