Ben Affleck REVEALS his relationship with ex wife Jennifer Garner has improved post rehab

Ever since Ben Affleck returned to the spotlight post his rehab, the actor has been opening up about his life and struggles. During his latest interview with Associated Press, the actor reflected on how his life his relationship has personal relationships have improved now that he is feeling better, both physically and mentally. The actor said he has a better relationship with his ex-wife now. They share the children together, Violet (14), Seraphina (11), and Samuel (8).

The actor has been focusing on his health for the last three years and has returned stronger and motivated. He is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming film The Way Back. The movie is extra close to his heart because it features the actor as an alcohol addict who is struggling to get his life back on track and work through a divorce. During the interaction, the 47-year-old actor also mentioned that he has a better relationship with his kids today than I did three years ago.

Earlier this month, he also spoke about how his issues alcoholism took a toll on his relationship with Jennifer and ended up breaking their marriage. He also revealed that ending things with Garner was one of his biggest regrets in life. During another interview, the actor revealed what he is looking for in his next relationship. Talking about his ideal woman, the actor said all he wants from a relationship is trust, care and mutual respect.

