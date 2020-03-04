Ben Affleck reveals how the Star Wars actor Adam Driver made him a hero for son Samuel

As per the news reports, Adam bought some gifts for Ben Affleck's son for his birthday and also signed a card with his character's name, Kylo Ren.

The Batman actor Ben Affleck revealed a sweet story about how the Star Wars actor Adam Driver went out of his way to make Affleck look like a real hero to his son Samuel. The Hollywood actor Ben Affleck made an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. The actor mentions how he was shooting in London, and was supposed to go back to Los Angeles to be there for his son's birthday. Affleck was stationed in London alongside co-starts Matt Damon and Adam Driver for the upcoming film The Last Duel. While on the show, Ben Affleck adds that he gets to spend less time post his divorce to Jennifer Garner, as they have a joint custody.

The actor adds how, he made sure to buy the best gifts for his son's birthday and had taken steps to ship them to Los Angeles. But, as it turns out, the gifts never reached LA, and Affleck was looking at going to the surprise birthday party without any gifts. This is when the Marriage Story actor Adam Driver comes into picture. As per the news reports, Adam bought some gifts for the kid and also signed a card with his character's name, Kylo Ren.

Ben Affleck reveals that his son Samuel is a huge fan of Star Wars character Kylo Ren essayed by the talented actor Adam Driver. Affleck further adds how his son was the happiest when he saw the gifts sent by his favourite Kylo Ren. The Batman actor adds that this sweet gesture by Adam Driver will never be forgotten and he will always to thankful to Adam Driver.

