Ben Affleck Reveals Jennifer Lopez's One Eating Habit That Bothers Him Despite Her 'Superhuman' Work Ethic

One thing that can be affirmed about the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is that he has a lot of respect and admiration for her. In an interview on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Ben revealed some not-so-famous aspects of their lives as a couple. Nevertheless, he did expose one truth concerning his wife.

Jennifer Lopez's eating habits

The Oscar-winning actor voiced his discontentment with Lopez’s feeding behavior. “Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you,” he said. “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. ... Pizza, cookies, ice cream — everything.”

However, despite these unhealthy foods, she still maintains an amazing figure. He called her a “superwoman” because of her dedication to fitness and remarkable self-control in dietary matters. “She works out. I mean, I work out too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old. … The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real,” he stated.

Affleck's admiration

According to Affleck in the interview, no other woman is as stunning as Jennifer Lopez. Drew Barrymore was clearly affected by this statement when she responded by saying “I’m swooning” while giving praise to men who appreciate women.

Ben Affleck went all out when asked about what annoyed him most in a partner. He was quoted responding bluntly "People who want to get paid for doing nothing.” When Barrymore asks him, “What is the moment of your life that you would want to relive again and again?”, Affleck answers, "I guess, I would center the question around....so many things. Be it the birth of my children....all the things I have done with my kids. It's the joy of my life. It's the heart of life that you feel.”

Marriage amid scrutiny

After rekindling during the COVID-19 pandemic times, people made so much noise about Bennifer’s wedding. Popular among fans were the news articles speculating about their break-up. Lastly, however, this couple appeared recently together with their children killing those rumors without addressing them directly.

Lopez also took this opportunity to celebrate her movie on Netflix titled Atlas. She thanked her fans and expressed her gratitude on her website. “I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!!” Lopez wrote. Despite the negativity, she urged her followers to believe in the power of love.

She further explained how disappointed she was about the cancellation of concert tours. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said, vowing to make amends with them in days ahead.

Ben Affleck has been very honest while Jennifer Lopez has been very passionate indicating that they are deeply in love and go through tough times as one unit. Through their public displays of affection and commitment, they have managed to inspire millions across the globe.

