Ben Affleck REVEALS why he almost didn't rekindle romance with Jennifer Lopez after split with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has recently opened up on his romance with Jennifer Lopez and revealed why he didn't want to rekindle his relationship with her after his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. During his interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern, while promoting his new movie The Tender Bar, the actor candidly spoke about his romance with the singer.

For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had briefly dated during the 2000s, however, the Oscar-winning actor and the famous singer chose to call their engagement off. After that, the two rekindled their romance in 2020 as they went Insta-official with a picture of them kissing on a yacht on Lopez's birthday. Opening up on why he was hesitant to get back with Lopez, Affleck cited that he wanted to protect his children from unnecessary gossip about their father's love life.

“It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” Affleck told Stern, via ET Canada. Affleck also explained how "horrible lies" were headlined amid his divorce with Jennifer Garner and he didn't want his children to go through the same again. “My life affects them. Me and their mom are celebrities. That is hard. That is a cross to bear,” he added.

The actor also opened up on his divorce with Garner, stating that they made the decision to grow apart after giving their marriage enough chances. "We had a marriage that didn’t work. We tried because we had kids. We did not want it to be the model of marriage for the kids. We did our best," Affleck noted.

