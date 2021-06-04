Ben Affleck’s dad calls Bennifer rumours nonsense; Reacts to claims that Ben had been pining for JLo for years

Ben Affleck’s dad recently weighed in on rumours that his son has reunited with his former flame from 2002--Jennifer Lopez. Scroll down to see what he said.

Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have dominated the news cycles this past month with their alleged Bennifer reunion, we’ve yet to receive an official confirmation from the duo. In the midst of rumours mills going gaga over every new Bennifer spotting, Ben’s dad is weighing in on the alleged reconciliation. Timothy Affleck, 77, spoke to The Sun and revealed that Ben, 48 did not tell the family about their new romance.

He addressed reports that Ben had been pining for Jennifer for years. “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense,” he revealed. “Of course I’ve heard of her, but I’d no idea about any of this,” he continued. “I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want to share…I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID.”

Senior Affleck then also spoke about the pressure of living in the spotlight. “A huge corporate enterprise – which Hollywood is – by its nature is a tough place to make your way and for a global star, which Ben was, it’s even harder. I just wish people would focus on the good work my son does in Congo – the women he helps there,” he said, referring to a charity in launched in 2010. “There are important stories the media should be reporting like that, not this nonsense [about Jennifer].”

For the unversed, the duo recently rekindled their romance last month, they initially sated back in 2002 but broke up in 2004. JLo started dating Affleck recently after ending her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

