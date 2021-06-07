Ben Affleck’s father has ‘no idea’ about his rumoured relationship with Jennifer Lopez; Deets inside

In a chat with The Sun, Ben Affleck's father Timothy Affleck said he doesn't know anything about the rumours that have been spreading like wildfire on social media. Check out the details.

Last month, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconciled after the latter called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Over the course of last few weeks, the couple has been spotted heading out together on multiple occasions. Although the two have been close friends for several years, there has been a lot of speculation about a possible Bennifer 2.0. Now, in a recent interview, Ben’s father talked about how he has ‘no idea’ about his son’s rumoured relationship with the singer.

In a chat with The Sun, Timothy Affleck he knows about the rumours that have been spreading like wildfire on social media. However, he personally has no idea about any of it. He revealed that he talks to his kids when he meets them and they share the things they ‘want to share’. He also explained that due to the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic and their busy work schedules, he hasn’t been able to meet his kids in “so long”. During the chat, he was also asked if Ben was “pining” for the singer since the duo called off their engagement nearly two decades ago. To this, he responded, “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense.”

Ben and Jennifer were spotted in Montana and Miami recently. Earlier, an insider told People that the two have been allegedly taking things ‘seriously’ and aren’t in a ‘casual relationship’. “They are very happy together. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting,” the source told the outlet.

