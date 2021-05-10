Ben Affleck says 'happy to share these kids with you' as he shares RARE photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, who likes to keep his family life private and closely guarded, shared some rare photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner from back in the day with their kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have parted ways in 2015 and divorced in 2018 but the couple lead by example when it comes to co-parenting. The Batman actor proved this all over again when he wished his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the occasion of Mother's Day. Ben, who likes to keep his family life private and closely guarded, shared some rare photos of Jennifer Garner from back in the day with their kids.

The precious photos feature a young Garner playing around with her kids, dropping them off at school and breastfeeding. Not just that, Ben also included a photo of himself and his family dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween. While Garner was Glinda, Ben dressed up as the Tin Man. Their kids, whereas, donned costumes of Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

Sharing the photos, Ben captioned it, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Take a look at Ben Affleck's heartfelt Mother's Day post:

While Jennifer Garner and Ben separated in 2015, they only got formally divorced in 2018. Last year, Ben began dating Knives Out actress Ana De Armas. However, the relationship fizzled out earlier this year as Ana reportedly did not want to be based in Los Angeles, and Ben had to stay put due to his kids and family. The break up was amicable and mutual, as per several international sources.

