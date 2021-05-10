  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ben Affleck says 'happy to share these kids with you' as he shares RARE photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, who likes to keep his family life private and closely guarded, shared some rare photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner from back in the day with their kids.
4432 reads Mumbai
Ben Affleck says 'happy to share these kids with you' as he shares RARE photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner. Ben Affleck says 'happy to share these kids with you' as he shares RARE photos of ex wife Jennifer Garner.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have parted ways in 2015 and divorced in 2018 but the couple lead by example when it comes to co-parenting.  The Batman actor proved this all over again when he wished his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the occasion of Mother's Day. Ben, who likes to keep his family life private and closely guarded, shared some rare photos of Jennifer Garner from back in the day with their kids. 

The precious photos feature a young Garner playing around with her kids, dropping them off at school and breastfeeding. Not just that, Ben also included a photo of himself and his family dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween. While Garner was Glinda, Ben dressed up as the Tin Man. Their kids, whereas, donned costumes of  Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. 

Sharing the photos, Ben captioned it, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad." 

Take a look at Ben Affleck's heartfelt Mother's Day post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck)

While Jennifer Garner and Ben separated in 2015, they only got formally divorced in 2018. Last year, Ben began dating Knives Out actress Ana De Armas. However, the relationship fizzled out earlier this year as Ana reportedly did not want to be based in Los Angeles, and Ben had to stay put due to his kids and family. The break up was amicable and mutual, as per several international sources. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez reportedly hung out with Ex Ben Affleck following her split with Alex Rodriguez

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram/BenAffleck

You may like these
Jennifer Garner 'not bothered' by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion?
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner to Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper, 6 ex celeb couples who are acing co parenting
Jennifer Garner recalls how going through divorce with Ben Affleck in public was not the hard part
Ana de Armas seeks more 'space' from Ben Affleck as the couple get into huge 'fights'?
Ben Affleck to ask Ana de Armas to move into USD 20 million home he bought post split from Jennifer Garner?
From separation to taking up co parenting duties, Here's all about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relation