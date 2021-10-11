Ben Affleck says he 'loved' working with best friend Matt Damon on their new movie The Last Duel

With Ben Affleck and Matt Damon celebrating the premiere of their new collaborative movie The Last Duel, the two friends are looking back at their friendship of 25 years. During the red carpet event of the premiere of their new movie, Affleck spoke to Entertainment Tonight while reflecting on his epic friendship with Damon.

Damon and Affleck have one of the most cherished friendships of Hollywood and the stars have always been vocal about being there for each other through thick and thin. Affleck opened up on how he and Damon have never stopped spending time with each other in these 25 years. “Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years,” the actor noted. “But it is nice! It’s cool to be doing another movie with him,” Affleck added.

Speaking of their new movie, Affleck, 49 has lauded their partnership and the latest movie that the two friends have created. Opening up on working as co-writers and co-stars, Ben Affleck noted that he ‘loved’ working with Damon in the movie. “We loved it, and we definitely want to do more,” the star explained.

As for Damon, he was simply stunned by the longevity of both his and Affleck’s careers. Jokingly, he said, "If you told me 25 years ago [that we'd be here tonight], I would be like, 'We made it? We are still working? OK good!'"

With Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in the lead roles, The Last Duel will hit the theatres on October 15.

