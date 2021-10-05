Ben Affleck says 'it is a very happy time in my life' amid rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's happiness since the duo got back together has been evident from their content smiles and PDA-filled photos. The couple seemed to be in their best phase currently professionally as well as personally. At the red carpet premiere of his upcoming film The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, Ben Affleck was asked about his current headspace and the actor had the sweetest responses to give.

While Ben didn't mention JLo, his reply was enough to let everyone know why the actor has been on cloud nine currently. In an interaction with Extra TV, the actor stated that he's currently in a very positive place as he said, "I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good."

Affleck and Lopez first sparked rumours of getting back together in May following JLo's split from Alex Rodriguez. The duo after months of speculations, confirmed their romance on Lopez's birthday as she went Instagram official with Ben by sharing a cosy photo of the duo. Recently, the couple also made their first red carpet appearance together at the Venice Film Festival after nearly 18 years since their split back in 2003.

Last week, the couple was also spotted in NYC as they took a romantic stroll together and the photos truly reflected Ben and Lopez's happy phase.

On the work front, Affleck has a big release lined up as Ridley Scott's, The Last Duel hits the screens this month. The actor during his red carpet interaction mentioned that he is "proud" of the film since he is not only starring in it but also shares writing credits for it along with Matt Damon. As for his, George Clooney directorial, the film will release in theatres this December.

