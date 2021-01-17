Ben Affleck says the only reason he took 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was to impress his kids

Ben Affleck recently revealed the real reason behind taking the role of Batman in the 2016 movie, his struggle with sobriety and more.

Batman star Ben Affleck recently opened up about why he actually wanted to play the iconic superhero! The Oscar winner, 48, told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that he initially took the role of Batman, starting with 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, to gain some credibility with his children! If you didn’t know, Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, and son Samuel Garner.

Ben then told THR that he wanted to work on something that his kids would be impressed by. He then joked about them not watching his award-winning film Argo, which received critical acclamation. Ben also spoke about the 2017 movie that he “suffered” during. Affleck recalled that he started drinking too much around that time, adding that it was a hard thing at that time for him to confront and deal with.

Looking back, Ben stated that he has been sober for some time now and feels really good. He then also detailed his journey to sobriety, saying that the process of recovering from alcoholism was really instructive for him. He added that it took him a little while to get it, and he did have a few slips, like most people, but now he feels really good.

Back in February 2020, Affleck told People magazine that he’s very grateful for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and how she has been supportive during the rough patch in Ben’s life, and during his struggle with alcoholism.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck gets called out for leaving The Batman; Jay Oliva DEFENDS his reasons for leaving superhero film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×