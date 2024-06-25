Ben Affleck Scolds Photographers Outside Beverly Hills Mansion He Shares With Jennifer Lopez: 'Don't Do That'

Ben Affleck got into a bit of a row with photographers near his home for their "dangerous" behavior. He rebuked them, asking them to stop using flashlights while he was driving down the driveway. This incident happened while Affleck was leaving his Beverly Hills home.

Ben Affleck strongly disapproves of paparazzi invasion

This happened at night on Sunday, June 23, when Affleck was leaving the Beverly Hills mansion where he resides with his wife, pop icon, Jennifer Lopez. In a video clip acquired by TMZ, he gets out of his car and lashes out at the paparazzi, explaining that their use of flashes can cause an accident. He reiterated about the flashlights blinding one’s vision as a vehicle moves down a driveway.

Photographers still took pictures during the warning despite it being flashed. This made Affleck emphasize that somebody could be causing injuries if they continued acting this way.

Afflecks snapped, "Stop. It's dangerous what you guys are doing, don't you understand? I can't see! You're gonna get somebody hurt doing this s---."

Ben Affleck along with his daughter gets hounded by paparazzi

Affleck returned to his car expressing worries about his daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He cautioned against taking flash photos of her while she was descending into their driveway before driving off. While driving away, he reprimanded the photographers, "My daughter is coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you're putting her in danger. Do you understand that?"

As per People, Jennifer Lopez is currently overseas following her vacation in Italy. This move has been necessitated by some marital conflicts but they have appeared together in several family affairs lately. On Instagram, she also paid tribute to Affleck on Father’s Day.

Affleck, like many other celebrities, had previously expressed his discontent with having to face photographers watching their every move. He said in an interview with Kevin Hart that when it comes to his children, Ben Affleck is extremely private. He also said that most people see him as angry since the paparazzi cameras won't leave him be.

The Batman actor has reportedly moved out of the mansion and the couple currently lives separately. Sources also claim that the separated couple have listed their 60 million USD mansion for sale amid prolonged martial strain.

