Ben Affleck shuts down Emma Hernan's claims of matching on a celebrity dating app

Ben Affleck is no longer on the market or in any dating applications. After Selling Sunset actress Emma Hernan claimed in a Season 5 episode of the Netflix real estate reality programme that she previously matched with Affleck on Raya, the Academy Award winner, 49, denied having an online dating profile.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a rep for Ben said as per PEOPLE. During the episode "Do You Think We're Friends?," Hernan, 30, claimed to co-star Chrishell Stause that she matched with Affleck while discussing the private, high-profile dating app. “He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma then chimed in. “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

However, Ben has previously joked about being on Raya while requesting the app to assist him in contributing to a good cause. "You got me, you got me. "I'm dating," the Tender Bar star said on Instagram in 2019. He is no longer in the dating game, though, since he just proposed to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez– for the second time!

Meanwhile, "Bennifer," as they're known, have been looking for the right house together as they prepare for their forthcoming wedding. They also took Ben's 10-year-old son Samuel with them on the quest this week, and J.Lo was caught holding his hand. On the other hand, in Season 5 of Selling Sunset, which is now available on Netflix, Hernan develops feelings for a property developer called Micah.

