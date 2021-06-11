Ben Affleck spends time with Jennifer Lopez's family; Hangs out with her mother in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance seems to have received family approval as well given the actor's recent meet with her mother.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making the headlines for their recent reunion. Fans are already over the moon about Bennifer getting back together and the recent news about Affleck spending time with Lopez's family will certainly impress them even more. As per Page Six, Ben Affleck was recently spotted along with Jennifer's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez in Las Vegas.

Ben and JLo's mother were spotted at a Casino in Vegas where reportedly the actor has been filming and directing a new project. As per the pictures captured by the paparazzi in Vegas, Lopez's mother was seen talking to Affleck and also the crew members who were at the casino.

It's not yet clear if Lopez's mother was simply accompanying Ben on the sets of his project or if she is involved in the same. The pictures also did not show Lopez anywhere around her mother or Affleck.

As per reports, Affleck first reconnected with Jennifer's mother during the Vaxx Live Concert where Guadalupe was also in attendance. In fact, during her performance, Lopez also called her mother on stage as the duo performed "Sweet Caroline" together.

According to sources close to Lopez and Affleck, the duo is very much "back together" and have also told their friends about the same. A source also informed ET that the couple is looking forward to working things out this time and "are hopeful about their relationship." Lopez and Affleck first dated back in 2003 after they met on the sets of their film Gigli. The couple was also engaged for a year until they called it off in 2004.

