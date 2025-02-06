Ben Affleck to Direct and Star in Netflix Thriller Animals

Ben Affleck is taking on dual roles in his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals, stepping in as both director and star. The highly anticipated film, produced under his Artists Equity banner, also features Emmy-winning actress Gillian Anderson, adding further star power to the project.

Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but Animals is confirmed to center around a kidnapping. The film will be directed by Affleck from a script written by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray and is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles.

Affleck originally planned to direct Animals while Matt Damon was attached as the lead. However, production delays due to rights issues forced Affleck to shift focus to The Accountant sequel. When Damon became unavailable due to his commitment to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Affleck stepped in as the film’s leading man.

Animals will be produced by Affleck, Damon, and Dani Bernfeld through their Artists Equity studio, alongside Brad Weston and Collin Creighton for Makeready, which developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season. Additionally, Artists Equity’s Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Lucy Damon will serve as executive producers.

Anderson, best known for her Emmy-winning role in Netflix’s Sex Education, continues her strong relationship with the streaming giant by joining Animals. Her involvement further elevates the film’s prestige and anticipation.

With Affleck now leading the film both on and off the screen, Animals is set to move forward quickly, with the rest of the cast expected to be announced soon. The project marks another major collaboration between Affleck and Netflix following his upcoming crime thriller RIP, co-starring Damon. As excitement builds, Animals is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated thrillers of the year.