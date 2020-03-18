Ben Affleck turns photographer for Ana de Armas and the photos are breathtaking; Check it out

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas recently spent a romantic vacation in Costa Rica. The No Time To Die star has now shared a few intimate photos from the trip.

Remember when Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took trip to Costa Rica? Well, the No Time To Die actress has now shared photos from their vacation. The two actors, who met on the sets of Deep Water last year, have been dating for a while now. Just a few weeks ago, they were spotted taking a romantic stroll together. Now, Armas has shared a better look at their romantic vacation. Dress in a red gown, Armas is seen taking a stroll on the beach while Affleck turned into her personal photographer.

In the first photo of the series, Affleck takes a close shot of the actress's beautiful face. In the remaining series, the actress is seen walking along the shores while Affleck turned the cameras into a mesmerising blurry shot. All the photos shared featured Armas solo. She shared the photos with a sparkle and a heart emoji.

It did not take long for fans to guess the man behind the lens. Check out the photos below:

A source informs People magazine that the couple had "great chemistry" right from the beginning. "Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave," the insider shared.

Just last weekend, the couple was reportedly house-hunting in LA. Read more here: Ana de Armas takes Ben Affleck's car for a drive; Lovebirds spend weekend househunting for No Time To Die star

Credits :InstagramPeople

