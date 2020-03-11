Ben Affleck was placed on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ for THIS reason; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harvey Weinstein used to keep a ‘Red Flag List’ in 2017, and it also featured Ben Affleck. Read on to know more.

Before media dragged Harvey Weinstein into the spotlight by reporting all the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him, kick-starting the #meToo movement, the disgraced Hollywood producer kept a list of people he was concerned could expose him. Harvey was concerned that these people could be talking to journalists about his sexual conduct with women. Ben Affleck was one of the people from the entertainment industry who featured on the document known as the red flag list, Variety reported.

The list, which was a part of a 1000-page document that was unsealed criminal courthouse ahead of Harvey’s sentencing on March 11, was first brought up during his seven-week trial. However, during the trial, only accuser Annabella Sciorra’s name was revealed. Back then, the lead prosecutor had requested the judge to provide the list to the jury so that they could have a look at it, but the judge denied. Reportedly, the list features about 70 names. In addition to Affleck and Sciorra, Harvey’s accusers Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony, and Rowena Chiu were also on the list.

The list also featured former Weinstein Company exec Irwin Reiter, his former assistant Leslye Headland, and producers Megan Ellison, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum, and Jennifer Todd. During his trial, a private investigator testified that Harvey approached him and asked him to investigate the names mentioned on the list. He was emailed the document, titled the red flag list, which also included information about the people who were listed.

During his testimony, the private investigator mentioned that while he did not take up the project offered to him, he is not sure if the investigation was completed by some other detective. Harvey’s trial finally ended on February 24. The jury found him guilty of two charges of criminal sex act and rape. ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed at the wake of #MeToo Movement

Read More