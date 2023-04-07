Ben Affleck wins the internet with his Spanish speaking skills at an event; Watch VIDEO

Ben Affleck, the popular American actor-filmmaker released his latest project Air, on April 5, Wednesday. The 'Batman' actor donned the director's hat for the project, which is a biographical sports drama, and played the lead role in it. Ben Affleck is currently busy with the media promotions of his ambitious project, which has been receiving relatively positive reviews from the audiences. Meanwhile, the netizens are now going gaga over a latest video clip of Affleck, in which he is seen flaunting his Spanish speaking skills.

Ben Afflecks flaunts his Spanish speaking skills

In the video clip, which is taken from Ben Affleck's recent interview with Spain's famous radio network La Cadena SR, the actor-filmmaker is seen speaking fluently in Spanish. Along with speaking the language pretty much impressively, Affleck is even seen cracking jokes effortlessly, to the much surprise of his Spanish fans. However, this is not the first time, the Air actor has displayed his fluency over the language.

Ben Affleck was earlier spotted conversing in Spanish with the journalists and paparazzi during various events. As per the reports, the 50-year-old actor learned the language as a youth, while his wife, the celebrated actress Jennifer Lopez belongs to Puerto Rican heritage.