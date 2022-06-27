Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son crashes a Lamborghini after taking the wheel during an outing with him & JLo

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old Samuel got into a fender bender recently after he backed a Lamborghini into a parked car on Sunday. The incident happened when Samuel was on an outing with Ben Affleck and his fiance Jennifer Lopez. As reported by TMZ, Ben and JLo recently visited a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles during which Affleck's son seemed to have gotten behind the wheel.

While TMZ obtained photos of the trio following the incident, it's not clear about what exactly happened. Reports suggest that after reversing, Sam got out of the driver's seat and ran to the back of the car to see if there was any damage, while Affleck had a conversation with employees at the lot. The photos also showcased Lopez standing beside Ben and his son.

TMZ further also stated that the luxury car rental lot claims that no accident occurred and that the cars were simply parked very close together. It seems Samuel caused very little if any damage to the Lamborghini. Also according to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck's manager maintained that everyone is fine after the incident.

Recently, Lopez celebrated Father's Day with a sweet post dedicated to Affleck where she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love." The couple who rekindled their romance last year announced their engagement earlier this year. Ben and JLo got together after nearly 18 years since they first split up during their early 2000s romance when they were engaged before too.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez gushes about building a future with Ben Affleck: This is the best time of my life