Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Damon hopes Jennifer Lopez dating rumours are true: That would be awesome

In a recent interview, Matt Damon was asked about his best friend Ben Affleck rumouredly reconciling with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

While Jennifer Lopez is more than just Jenny from the Block, the talented musician and actress is taking 'old school' quite literally as rumours are rife about a reconciliation between her and ex-fiance Ben Affleck. For the unversed, JLo and Ben were together from 2002 to 2004, engaged to be married, before calling things off due to rabid media attention on them.

Recently, after spending time in Los Angeles, the pair then reunited in Big Sky, Montana for what looks like a weekend getaway. Amid the rekindling speculations, Affleck's best friend Matt Damon shared his two cents on the hottest gossip in town during his recent appearance on Today while promoting his new movie Stillwater. Matt, who is currently stationed in Australia with his family, joked how there isn't "enough liquor in the world" for hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to get him to say something about Ben and Jennifer.

However, Damon confessed that he was unaware of the rumoured re-romance, stating that he heard it for the first time during this interview. Nonetheless, just like millions of us, Matt is also Team Bennifer. "It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," Damon concluded.

Meanwhile, it was last month when Jennifer and ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. On the other hand, Ben and ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas broke up in January of this year.

