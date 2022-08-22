Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family with a sweet post

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time at the actor's sprawling Georgia estate over the weekend. The couple after their impromptu Las Vegas wedding got married again, this time in the presence of their families and close friends. While Ben's brother Casey Affleck missed attending the wedding, he shared a celebratory post.

Taking to Instagram, Casey shared a throwback photo of himself along with Ben and Jennifer from their early 2000s romance and wrote a sweet note for his new sister-in-law. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

Casey reportedly skipped attending the wedding ceremony in Georgia due to some family duties that he had to attend. The rest of the guests who made it to the wedding included Ben's longtime friend and collaborator from the industry, Matt Damon who was accompanied by his wife. Also, director Kevin Smith was spotted at the wedding.

Check out Casey Affleck's post here:

For the lavish wedding ceremony, Jennifer was seen wearing a gorgeous custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The couple's kids including Ben's three children whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's twins whom she shares with former partner Marc Anthony were present at the wedding. Lopez and Affleck who got engaged earlier this year, rekindled their romance after nearly 18 years since they first parted ways last year.

