Ben Affleck's mother rushed to hospital in an ambulance for leg injury ahead of his & Jennifer Lopez's wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be all set to tie the knot one more time, but a major mishap occurred just hours before their wedding weekend when the Oscar-winning actor's mother Christopher Anne Boldt was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. According to Daily Mail's source, Anne fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son's Georgia estate, where Bennifer is getting married for the second time.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arriving at Savannah hospital and while the incident was "not serious," Christopher Anne Boldt was snapped leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with her injured leg all bandaged up. Ben was photographed smoking a cigarette outside the hospital before he and J. Lo - both dressed in casuals - escorted his mother to their car. Quite recently, Lopez was seen spending quality time with both Affleck and Anne in Savannah ahead of their wedding.

We're wishing Anne a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, speaking of Bennifer's upcoming nuptials, the wedding weekend extravaganza will consist of a rehearsal dinner, the main ceremony and a barbeque and will be attended by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's close friends and family, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon with his family and Ben's brother Casey Affleck. Also expected are Bennifer's kids; Ben Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Moreover, Jay Shetty will reportedly be officiating Bennifer's nuptials.

