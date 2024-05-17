'Ben Already Moved Out': Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Rumored To Be Divorcing As Sources Dish Out Split Reasons

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are reportedly facing marriage troubles, as an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, that the Dazed and Confused movie star has “decided to call it quits” with his wife, Lopez.

The source has further shared the reason for their potential split. Many reports suggest that the couple has not been seen publicly together since March of this year, and this news has further added fuel to rumors of their separation.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorcing?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs since they rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas on 16 July 2022.

Now, the latest revelation made by an insider of their potential split may further worry and concern their loyal fans, who want to see the pair together. Recently, an unnamed insider told In Touch Weekly that Affleck might have decided to call it quits with his wife.

Regarding their divorce rumors, the source alleges, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” adding, “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider also revealed that The Last Duel movie actor is concentrating on his kids, noting, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” further revealing that "Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged divorce reasons

Amid the rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce, an insider spilled the beans on the reasons for their potential split. The source revealed to In Touch Weekly that the couple tried to make their marriage work, but things might have turned topsy-turvy.

The source explained, “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” adding, “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Meanwhile, many long-time observers believe that the couple has reportedly stopped making public appearances together since their last outing in March of this year, further fueling their divorce rumors.