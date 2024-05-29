Ben Dreyfuss Shares Vague Reaction To His Father’s Alleged Sexist And Transphobic Comments At Jaws Event

Richard Dreyfuss’ son implicitly weighed in on his father’s blasphemous comments at the recent Jaws event. Ben Dreyfuss didn’t revolt against them nor take his father’s side. He basically respected the difference of opinion and said it has always been like that!

Ben Dreyfuss reacts to father Richard Dreyfuss's profane comments

After Richard’s sexist and transphobic comments received criticism, Ben shared a sarcastic post on X as his reaction. The tweet had a screenshot of his chat with his sister in which she announced getting an android phone.

Ben jokingly wrote in the tweet, “Wow, just looked at my phone and learned about the disgusting, outrageous behavior of one of my relatives.” He later clarified with a threaded tweet that his tweet was not directed at his father. He urged people not to take it out of context that he called his father “disgusting” or outrageous.” He also joked about refusing to give his dad his X password for a decade.

Finally, he concluded his rant by providing some contextual insight into his opinion on the hot matter. “My dad and I disagree about lots of stuff. But it’s a free country. People are allowed to have different opinions about stuff,” he wrote in one of his tweets. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

What comments did Richard Dreyfuss make at the event?

Richard should not be given a mic at public events! Although videos of his speech have not been released yet, the Jaws event attendees were quick to share their reactions on social media.

An X user claimed that The Goodbye Girl actor said that “women shouldn’t have any power” and should be “quiet and meek” instead. “We walked out of his interview tonight along with hundreds of others because of his racist homophobic misogynistic [sic] rant,” an attendee commented on the event’s Facebook page.

Another user shared a screenshot of a text message from one of the attendees, which mentioned that Richard went off the rails with his profanity. The tweet claimed that the actor talked about Barbra Streisand being a genius, but he never listened to her because she was a woman.

Advertisement

He also took a toll on the #MeToo Movement. He allegedly said, ‘those people make me want to vomit,’ and added that “he doesn’t want to listen to 8-year-olds saying that they were born in the wrong body,” another X user shared.

The Cabot later issued an apology. “The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons,” the statement read.