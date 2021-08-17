Ben Kingsley RETURNS to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with THIS film after 2013’s Iron Man 3

Sir Ben Kingsley just marked his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! If you didn’t know, the 77-year-old Oscar-winning actor played Trevor Slattery in the 2013 movie Iron Man 3 and it was recently confirmed that he’ll be reprising the role in the upcoming MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ben even attended the red carpet premiere of the new film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles with his wife Daniela Lavender. Comic Book reported that studio execs announced Ben as a member of the Shang-Chi cast on the red carpet at the premiere.

Apart from Ben, the premiere that saw the film's lead stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen among others arriving in style. The lead star of the film and Marvel's first Asian superhero, Simu Liu made a dapper appearance as he wore a black tuxedo. Also stealing the show at the premiere was Awkwafina who rocked a gorgeous pantsuit. In the upcoming Marvel film, Awkwafina who has previously starred in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell stars in the role of Katy who is a friend to Shang-Chi's character. Other film stars in attendance were Meng'er Zhang who plays Shang-Chi's estranged sister in the film. The premiere event also saw other Daniel Dae Kim make an appearance.

The film follows martial-arts master Shang-Chi as he confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres on September 3!

Also Read: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu, Awkwafina and more at star-studded red carpet premiere