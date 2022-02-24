Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor get back together after 5 years of separation: It's been really wonderful

Ben Stiller recently confirmed in an interview that he's back together with wife Christine Taylor after the couple split five years ago. The couple had first announced their separation in 2017 although the duo moved back in together during the pandemic so he could be with their two children Ella and Quinlin during the early months of lockdown.

The actor in a new interview with Esquire opened up about his personal life and revealed how he reunited with Taylor. The actor revealed that he moved into his family home amid the pandemic and it's from there things changed. Speaking about the same, he added, "Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's have been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had first announced their separation in April 2017. The couple had announced they were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage but didn't file for divorce. As per E!, the couple in their statement of separation had mentioned, "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The couple had made their last public appearance together back in October when the Zoolander co-stars attended a Project ALS benefit in New York City which led many to believe that they were back together.

