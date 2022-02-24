Ben Stiller calls Pete Davidson a 'sweet guy'; Reveals what makes him popular with women

Pete Davidson has been hitting the headlines for his romance with Kim Kardashian. Amid the same, fans have been discussing how Davidson has always managed to date some of the most successful women in the entertainment business and what his appeal is. During his recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Ben Stiller spoke about being friends with Pete and revealed why he believes the Saturday Night Live star is popular with women.

Speaking about his friendship with Davidson and what he appreciates about the comedian's personality, Ben described Pete as "an incredibly sweet guy." He further added, "he's so personable. He's got such charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—", to which Howard Stern added, "Dating."

Stiller then continued to speak delightfully about Pete as he said, "I get the sense that he's a guy who really loves to work, who cares about his work. And that's how he's going to be known. He's got a lot of great work ahead of him too." The actor also appreciated Davidson for his Weekend Update act on SNL and maintained it has been particularly impressive. Stiller added that it's not easy what Pete does and stated that it's his charm that has people attracted to him.

Be it Davidson's charm or his nature, the comedian has been previously linked to several amazing women including Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber. Currently, the SNL star is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian after hitting it off with her during her debut hosting gig on the show last October.

