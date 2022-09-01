Ben Stiller had a happy date night with Christine Taylor at the US Open

After getting back with his wife Christine Taylor five years after separating, Ben Stiller recently took Taylor out for a date night at the US Open 2022. The couple looked quite happy together as tennis star Rafael Nadal went head-to-head with Australian player Rinky Hijikata.

Ben Stiller takes Christine Taylor on a date night at the US Open

Now, for those unaware, Ben Stiller has been married to Christine Taylor since 2000. They also had two beautiful kids named Ella Olivia and Quinlin. However, back in 2017, the couple split for unknown reasons, leaving their fans around the world shocked. Although the split was mutual at the time, rumours were that the couple would eventually go for a divorce. The couple kinda went under the radar after their split until 2019.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were spotted at a red carpet event in 2019 for the first time after their split. This sparked rumours and speculations about them getting back together, though the couple went on to remain separated until 2020.

It was the peak of the Coronavirus-led pandemic and the worldwide quarantine that got back Stiller and Taylor together again. During the pandemic, Ben and Christine moved in together to give more time to their children. This turned out to be a reconciliation phase for the couple, who officially got back together earlier this year.

Now, six months after their reconciliation, the couple looks more than happy together as Stiller recently took out Taylor for a date night at the US Open 2022. The couple looked really happy as they enjoyed the exciting match between the two tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Rinky Hijikata. In fact, at one during the game, the couple was showcased on the stadium's jumbotron as they waved at the camera with smiling faces. Other than them, many other celebrities were also spotted at the game. The match ended in favor of Nadal, who came back after losing the first round to Hijikata.

